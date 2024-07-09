Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,660 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

Expensify Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

