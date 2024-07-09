Expensify Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,591% compared to the typical volume of 45 call options.

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 24,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $35,567.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,816,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,261.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 24,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,567.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,816,732 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,261.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 248,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,553,122.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 935,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,410 and sold 610,468 shares valued at $943,071. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 13,105,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,253. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

