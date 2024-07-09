Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Experian Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Experian
