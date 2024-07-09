Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

