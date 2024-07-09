Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day moving average is $207.24. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $257.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

