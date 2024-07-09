Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,530.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $792.47 and a 52-week high of $1,555.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,369.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,279.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.