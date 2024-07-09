Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $456.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

