FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.