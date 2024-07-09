Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $34.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

