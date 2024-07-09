FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.57. 135,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.