Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 155,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

