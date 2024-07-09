Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 1.1 %

MKL stock opened at $1,551.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,591.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,507.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.