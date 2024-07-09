Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.22.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

