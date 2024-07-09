Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

