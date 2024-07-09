Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,030 shares of company stock worth $5,904,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $295.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $302.41. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

