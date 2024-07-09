Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 238,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 539,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 208,055 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

