Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

