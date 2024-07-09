Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,454.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,560.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7,509.47.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

