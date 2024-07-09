Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,094 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

