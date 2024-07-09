Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $370.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.38. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

