Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $162.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

