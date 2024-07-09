Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $152,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.1 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

