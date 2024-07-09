Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $166,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

EL stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

