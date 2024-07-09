Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,686,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

