Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

SSD opened at $165.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

