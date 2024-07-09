Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average is $229.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

