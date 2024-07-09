Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $88,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.