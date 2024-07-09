Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $511.48 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $519.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

