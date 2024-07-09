Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $146,617,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,494,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,386,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,141,000 after buying an additional 766,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,492,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

