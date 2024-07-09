Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 60.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

