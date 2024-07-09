Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

