Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.69. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

