Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,266 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

