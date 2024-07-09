Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 649 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.56. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

