Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

