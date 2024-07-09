Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 76.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

SYY stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

