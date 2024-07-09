Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 813 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGM opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Read Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.