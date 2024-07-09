Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Tobam raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 202,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 955,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

