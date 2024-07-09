Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 548,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,514,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,249,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

