Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.