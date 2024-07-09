Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hess by 92.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 282,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE:HES opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

