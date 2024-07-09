Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.16 and a 12-month high of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.