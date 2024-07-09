Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.0 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

