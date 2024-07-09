Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $52.68.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

