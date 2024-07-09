Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.