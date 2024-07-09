Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.27

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.27 and last traded at $179.05, with a volume of 14987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.66.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,181,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

