Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 89 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

