Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 1,261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

