Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.55

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.55 and traded as high as C$40.48. Finning International shares last traded at C$40.44, with a volume of 244,256 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $971,140 and sold 5,320 shares valued at $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

