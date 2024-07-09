FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 260.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.57. 228,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,802. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

